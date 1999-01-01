

Browse Articles by Author:



Al Eicher Amanda Roggenbuck Anonymous Bud Donnelly Carol Holtrop Charlie Steel Debra Biniecki Dian McConnel Dick Parr Doctor Timothy Gro Dr. David Brownste Dr. Jessica Pawlow Gary Thompson Grace Grogan Greg Busdicker Janis Stein Jim Holtrop John Heidtke John Weis Lakeshore Guardian Leonard Pic Defrai Mike Armstead Peggy Miller Randy Karr Rep Terry Brown Robert McGreevy Ron Burkhard Rosemary Stuehmer Ryan Walker Sandy Peplinski Susan Hass TJ Gaffney Tony Taton Wayne "Skip Yvonne Bushey

select author





Browse Categories:



A Great Lakes Sail A Peek at the Past Countryside Yarns Dr. David Brownste Editorial Events Fiction Garden Guidance Guardian Promotion Guardians of Freed Healing From the R Helping to Secure Historical Composi Lake Huron Update Legally Speaking Lexington History Memoirs Outdoors with Ryan Pirates of the Gre Readers Write Representative Ter Schools of Yestery Ship to Shore Sightseers Smile Awhile Sunken History and The Doctor's C The Way it Was Thumb Rails Travel Trivia Wellness Tip of th Where In America A Who Am I?

select category





Browse Issues:



2016_12 2016_11 2016_10 2016_09 2016_08 2016_07 2016_06 2016_05 2016_04 2016_03 2015_12 2015_11 2015_10 2015_09 2015_08 2015_07 2015_06 2015_05 2015_04 2015_03 2015_02 2015_01 2014_12 2014_11 2014_10 2014_09 2014_08 2014_07 2014_06 2014_05 2014_04 2014_03 2014_02 2014_01 2013_12 2013_11 2013_10

select issue

Welcome to The Lakeshore Guardian

It is great to have you as a visitor to The Lakeshore Guardian, the newspaper that covers Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola and St. Clair counties. Currently, we are working hard to bring issues all the way back to 1999 into our new format. We cover events, health issues, history, and much more. Search for an article using the search box in the upper left corner. To browse our back issues by author, category or date, use one of the dropdown menus on the left. Browse through one of the recent issues below:

Season's Greetings! Stay warm and cozy all winter with this thought-provoking and nostalgic issue of The Lakeshore Guardian! May your holiday season be filled with many blessings, and may the new year bring you health, happiness and prosperity!With the dawn of November upon us, our thoughts turn to Veterans Day and Thanksgiving! We at The Lakeshore Guardian have so much to be thankful for: thank you for making our publication a priority! Happy Thanksgiving!This month's issue is filled with great history on land and on our Great Lakes! Enjoy Michigan's changing seasons with a cup of coffee or hot tea while reading your favorite "Good News" newspaper – The Lakeshore Guardian!As the calendar turns to September, our thoughts turn to fall. Before these dog days of summer turn cooler, enjoy the last bit of time on the porch, and enjoy this month's issue cover to cover! Happy autumn!Like our Facebook page: